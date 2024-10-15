Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACRE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

