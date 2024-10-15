Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 62.7% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 323.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 88.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

ARCC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.42. 2,020,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

