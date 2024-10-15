Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 2,699,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 7,329,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,112,122.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 62.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

