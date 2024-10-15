Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at JMP Securities

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JMP Securities from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.51.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

