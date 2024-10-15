AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Up 30.2% in September

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the September 15th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.15.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.63). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,923.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

