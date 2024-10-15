Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.38 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,713,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.46% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

