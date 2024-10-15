Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Boomfish Wealth Group LLC

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,542 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.7% of Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.14.

Applied Materials Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $213.89 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $255.89. The stock has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.83.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.