Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . 364,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 540,563 shares.The stock last traded at $32.09 and had previously closed at $31.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Appian Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. Appian’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $7,058,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,345,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,227,882.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,721,776 shares of company stock worth $55,724,576 in the last three months. Company insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Appian by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,081,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,008,000 after acquiring an additional 392,190 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter valued at about $7,715,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Appian by 70.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 196,435 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter valued at about $4,657,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 5.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,756,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after acquiring an additional 93,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

