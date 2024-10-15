Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.47 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $17.93 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00042065 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

