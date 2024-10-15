Ankr Market Capitalization Reaches $276.05 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $276.05 million and approximately $12.07 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007832 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,933.32 or 0.99974027 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00013632 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007255 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006492 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00061271 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02728957 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 329 active market(s) with $10,583,988.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.