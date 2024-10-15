Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 31st

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FINS opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

