Analyzing Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) & Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI)

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) and Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and Gaxos.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaxos.ai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destiny Media Technologies $4.03 million 2.05 $340,000.00 $0.01 83.99 Gaxos.ai $275.00 5,092.07 -$3.95 million N/A N/A

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and Gaxos.ai”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Destiny Media Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Gaxos.ai.

Profitability

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and Gaxos.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destiny Media Technologies 5.20% 6.62% 5.89% Gaxos.ai N/A -75.80% -70.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Gaxos.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaxos.ai has a beta of 3.18, meaning that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Destiny Media Technologies beats Gaxos.ai on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Destiny Media Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps. The company also provides Music Tracking Radar, a digital tracking service that tracks and reports the number and times customers track is played; Clipstream, an online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party websites or emails; and playback through its JavaScript codec engine. It markets and sells its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gaxos.ai

(Get Free Report)

Gaxos.ai Inc. engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms. The company was formerly known as The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. and changed its name to Gaxos.ai Inc. in January 2024. Gaxos.ai Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.