Analysts Set STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) PT at $246.00

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.00.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

STERIS stock opened at $228.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49. STERIS has a 12 month low of $195.47 and a 12 month high of $248.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STERIS will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,710. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,493.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in STERIS by 77.9% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in STERIS by 2,262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

