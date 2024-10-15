Analysts Set Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) PT at C$129.00

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$127.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$123.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$136.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

TSE PD opened at C$86.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$67.46 and a 52 week high of C$109.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$91.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$94.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.85) by C$2.29. The firm had revenue of C$429.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.50 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

In other news, Director David Williams sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.01, for a total value of C$350,035.00. In related news, Director David Williams sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.01, for a total value of C$350,035.00. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total transaction of C$530,779.18. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

