Analysts Set Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Price Target at C$264.40

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$263.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFC. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$270.00 to C$282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$269.00 to C$264.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Activity at Intact Financial

Intact Financial Stock Performance

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Darren Christopher Godfrey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$255.00, for a total transaction of C$510,000.00. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSE IFC opened at C$264.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$188.27 and a twelve month high of C$265.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$254.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$237.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$1.25. Intact Financial had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of C$7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 15.774665 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

