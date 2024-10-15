Analysts’ Downgrades for October 14th (AKR, AMH, CANF, CMPR, EDU, ENR, LECO, MPB, ORMP, PK)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, October 14th:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

