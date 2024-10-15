Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,365.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $10.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.81. 2,690,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,876. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The firm has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.40 and its 200 day moving average is $220.34.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

