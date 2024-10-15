ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) and Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Critical Analysis

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) and ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Prosus pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. ANA pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. ANA pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Prosus and ANA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosus 0 0 0 1 4.00 ANA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Prosus has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANA has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prosus and ANA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosus N/A N/A N/A ANA 7.22% 14.74% 4.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prosus and ANA”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosus $5.47 billion 42.98 $6.61 billion N/A N/A ANA $14.24 billion 0.48 $1.08 billion $0.42 9.29

Prosus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ANA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Prosus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Prosus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prosus beats ANA on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc. on domestic and international routes. The Aviation-Related Business segment provides services incidental to air transportation, such as airport handling and maintenance. The Travel Business develops and sells travel products, as well as plans and sells package travel products. The Trading Business imports and exports aviation-related materials, as well as sells through stores and mail-order channels. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Minato, Japan.

