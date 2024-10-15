Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.30% of Amphenol worth $234,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 21.0% in the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 19,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 9.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,010. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,010. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $65.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,058,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524,042. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

