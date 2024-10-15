Amin Sabzivand Sells 1,500 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,043,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amin Sabzivand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sezzle alerts:

On Thursday, September 12th, Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $220,650.00.

Sezzle Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of Sezzle stock traded up $12.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.71. 108,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,906. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 8.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.35. Sezzle Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $202.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 84.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEZL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SEZL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the first quarter worth $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth $544,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.