Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $3,104,000. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Dbs Bank raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.95.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.32. 1,058,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,240. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $173.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

