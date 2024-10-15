Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Down 21.6% in September

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 80,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

ATLO opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. Ames National has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $159.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ames National by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ames National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ames National by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

