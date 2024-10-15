Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Down 21.6% in September

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 80,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Ames National Price Performance
ATLO opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. Ames National has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $159.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.55.
Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter.
Ames National Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ames National by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ames National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ames National by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.
Ames National Company Profile
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
