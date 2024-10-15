American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in American Electric Power by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4,215.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 18.1% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AEP stock traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $100.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

View Our Latest Report on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.