América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives $20.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $20.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of América Móvil from $18.90 to $17.80 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th.

América Móvil Stock Performance

NYSE:AMX opened at $16.37 on Thursday. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in América Móvil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,339,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,219,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,127 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,528,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,671 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,528,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,139,000 after acquiring an additional 245,113 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in América Móvil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,986,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,735,000 after acquiring an additional 258,203 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,606,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,642,000 after purchasing an additional 79,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

(Get Free Report

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

