Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.00.

Shares of AMZN opened at $187.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.24. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

