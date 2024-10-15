Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading 10.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.12. 1,715,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,911,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Altimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Altimmune Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $499.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 53.09% and a negative net margin of 24,778.97%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Drutz sold 16,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $110,475.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at $289,510.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 142.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 335,444 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 567,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 367,219 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 1,282.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 436,000 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 4.5% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 374,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 16,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 542.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 254,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 214,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

