ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Update

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,148,300 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 1,014,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
ALS Stock Performance
CPBLF stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. ALS has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.36.
About ALS
