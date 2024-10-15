ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Update

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,148,300 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 1,014,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CPBLF stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. ALS has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Commodities and Life Sciences. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.

