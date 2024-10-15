Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $307.00 to $314.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $289.67 and last traded at $287.99, with a volume of 518055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $283.32.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $198.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.95.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,632. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,398 shares of company stock worth $13,595,460. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.72 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.46.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.