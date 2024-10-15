Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth $133,143,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,124,000 after acquiring an additional 57,528 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 85,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $15,596,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Markel Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,643.50.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,568.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,558.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1,560.05. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,295.65 and a 52-week high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

