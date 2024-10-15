Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,139 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 531,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after buying an additional 24,039 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Altria Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $54.95.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Altria Group

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

