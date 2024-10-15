Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,639 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 849.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,300,000 after buying an additional 1,067,086 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,333.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 470,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 456,344 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,859,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 978,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,263,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

