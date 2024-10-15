Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 26,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of USB opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

