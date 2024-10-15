Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.75 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 32,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average is $80.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

