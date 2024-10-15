Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.22 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,868 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 3.3% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in American Express by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 0.2 %

American Express stock opened at $276.79 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $277.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $199.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $286.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, HSBC cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Read Our Latest Report on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.