Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Buys 104 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,147.6% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley
In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $797,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,848.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $368,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,326. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $797,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,848.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,000 shares of company stock worth $26,546,370 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE MS opened at $112.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $182.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.43 and its 200 day moving average is $98.69.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Morgan Stanley Company Profile
Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.
