Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Citigroup began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $931.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $884.98 billion, a PE ratio of 137.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $913.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $854.46. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

