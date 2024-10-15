Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives $33.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALKT. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $34.00 on Thursday. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $51,950,010.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,555,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,850,877.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 55,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $1,716,884.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,059.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $51,950,010.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,555,049 shares in the company, valued at $484,850,877.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,648,416 shares of company stock valued at $113,920,758. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Alkami Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Alkami Technology by 61.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alkami Technology by 14.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

