Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,140,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 36,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ALIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alight by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Alight during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Alight by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Alight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALIT opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Alight has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

