Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $50.00 at UBS Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.55.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE AA traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.31. 1,035,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,943,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.42. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Alcoa by 481.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Alcoa by 1,501.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Alcoa by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

