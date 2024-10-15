Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the September 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $321.17. 127,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $324.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.45.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

