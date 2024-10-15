Aion (AION) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $50.23

Aion (AION) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $815,359.43 and approximately $50.23 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aion has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00068989 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00019718 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006846 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 743.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000023 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,188.16 or 0.40001118 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.