Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $720,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 856.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,917.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,130 shares of company stock valued at $50,646,622 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $182.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $848.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $186.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.