Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Purchased by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 481.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 34.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AMG opened at $189.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $190.11.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total transaction of $826,590.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,575,342.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total value of $826,590.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,575,342.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,276 shares in the company, valued at $64,883,926.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,408 shares of company stock worth $3,865,068. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AMG. Bank of America boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMG

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.