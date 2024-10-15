Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 16,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.6 %

AMD opened at $165.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.31. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

