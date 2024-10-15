Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.47, but opened at $40.40. Advance Auto Parts shares last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 510,017 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.54.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.64.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,916,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 26.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 31.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 233,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after buying an additional 55,226 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 15,093 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

