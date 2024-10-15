Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Short Interest Down 24.9% in September

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 961,200 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 417,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,434.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 28,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $2,143,517.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,137.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,440 shares of company stock worth $10,889,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 5.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 3.4% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

ATGE traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.92. 51,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,627. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $80.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.73.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

