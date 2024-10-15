Achain Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $20.40 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Achain has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000746 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.