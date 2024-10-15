958 Shares in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Purchased by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,317,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 0.3 %

KOF opened at $86.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.26. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be issued a $0.7811 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

Featured Stories

