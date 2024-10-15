78,230 Shares in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 45.5% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 141.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 63.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.26. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $34.35.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $204.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

