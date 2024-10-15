7,422 Shares in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Purchased by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Nintendo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 133,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nintendo by 6.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Nintendo by 2.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 38,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nintendo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 56,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Nintendo by 10.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nintendo Stock Down 0.5 %

NTDOY stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Nintendo had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTDOY has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Nintendo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Nintendo in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

